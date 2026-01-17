Bruins Activate Hampus Lindholm

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 17, that the team has added defenseman Hampus Lindholm (Date of Injury: Jan. 3) to the active roster and assigned defenseman Billy Sweezey to Providence.

Lindholm, 31, has appeared in 34 games with Boston this season, recording three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 796 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 76 goals and 251 assists for 327 points. The Helsingborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (6th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Sweezey, 29, has appeared in 34 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defenseman has skated in 303 career AHL games with Providence, Cleveland and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points. Sweezey has also played in nine career NHL games, all with Columbus, tallying one assist. The Hanson, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Columbus as a free agent in March 2022.

Related Content

Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Locker Room Raw: Andrew Peeke and Hampus Lindholm

Inside the Making of Chara’s Historic Banner-Raising Night 

Honda B:60 | BOS @ CHI

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Boston Bruins Acquire 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Anaheim Ducks; Recall Billy Sweezey on Emergency Basis

In the System: DiPietro, Brunet Headed to AHL All-Star Classic

Inside the Making of Chara’s Historic Banner-Raising Night 

Bruins Hold off Kraken, Extend Winning Streak to Five Games

Chara, Teammates React to No. 33 Getting Raised to the TD Garden Rafters

McAvoy, Pastrnak Reflect on Chara’s Legendary Career, ‘It Is a Big Night for Zee’

Swayman makes 24 saves, Bruins shut out Red Wings for 4th straight win

Swayman Posts Shutout in Bruins 3-0 Win Over Detroit

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings 

TD Bank to Host Small Business Takeover During January 13 Bruins Game at TD Garden

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Boston Bruins Promote Glen Thornborough to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Korpisalo Makes 27 Saves, Bruins Shut Out Penguins for 3rd Straight Win

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Pittsburgh

Bruins Sign Jonathan Aspirot to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Sunday Read: Bruins ‘Really Happy’ for Khusnutdinov Success  

Zacha, Khusnutdinov Post Hat Tricks in 10-2 Bruins Win Over Rangers 