Bruins Activate Hampus Lindholm

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 17, that the team has added defenseman Hampus Lindholm (Date of Injury: Jan. 3) to the active roster and assigned defenseman Billy Sweezey to Providence.

Lindholm, 31, has appeared in 34 games with Boston this season, recording three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 796 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 76 goals and 251 assists for 327 points. The Helsingborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (6th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Sweezey, 29, has appeared in 34 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defenseman has skated in 303 career AHL games with Providence, Cleveland and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points. Sweezey has also played in nine career NHL games, all with Columbus, tallying one assist. The Hanson, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Columbus as a free agent in March 2022.