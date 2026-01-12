David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star of the Week

The National Hockey League announced today that Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending January 11.

Pastrnak finished the week tied for first in the NHL in scoring, recording two goals and seven assists for nine points in four games. He opened the week with a two‑goal performance in Boston’s game at Seattle on Jan. 6, tying Cam Neely for second on the Bruins’ all‑time multi‑goal games list (76). He added an assist in Boston’s 4‑1 win over Calgary on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 10, Pastrnak posted a career‑high six‑assist game in the Bruins’ 10-2 victory over the New York Rangers, becoming the third player in franchise history to register six assists in a game and the fourth NHL player in the past 25 years to accomplish the feat. He now ranks tied for seventh on Boston’s all‑time scoring list (888 points).

Pastrnak ranks second in the NHL in points this month (11) and has helped the team to a 4‑1‑0 record in January, recording points in four of Boston's five games this month. The 6‑foot, 199‑pound forward has appeared in 41 games with the Bruins this season, notching 19 goals and 36 assists for 55 points while averaging 20:01 time on ice, most among Boston forwards. He leads the team in assists, points, points per game (1.34), even strength points (35), power play goals (8) and power play points (20).

Currently in his 12th NHL season, Pastrnak has appeared in 797 career games, totaling 410 goals and 478 assists for 888 points with a plus‑137 rating. The Havirov, Czech Republic native was selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.