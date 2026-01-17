Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

CHICAGO – The Bruins rolled into the Windy City with some added cargo as the team kicks off its second-ever Siblings Trip with a visit to the Blackhawks on Saturday night at United Center.

The Black & Gold have won five straight games but are still hoping that the presence of their siblings can provide an extra boost for the two-game road swing.

“I hope so,” said head coach Marco Sturm. “It usually does. I think it’s just a good thing having them around. It’s usually the moms or dads and now it’s the siblings so it’s a lot of pressure on them right now.

“But it’s great. I think they are very excited and hopefully we can give them two really good games because we have something good going on right now and we do not want to lose that edge we’ve had in the last five games.”

Andrew Peeke has his brother, Trevor, alongside for the trip.

“It’s been great so far, being able to spend some 1-on-1 time. You don’t always get that in our crazy lives,” said Peeke. “Just being able to have that but also share the experience with the life we get to live and travel and going to dinner and all that stuff. It’s really cool to spend that time with him.”

For Hampus Lindholm, this is the second time he’s taken part in a siblings trip with the Bruins (February 2023) and, once again, has his sister, Malin, with him for the experience.

“It means the world,” said Lindholm. “She’s been supporting me all the way. Any sibling can say that. She’s been a trooper and she’s been supporting me and my career. I was lucky to share some years with her in California when she played soccer for Long Beach State. “We’re really close so it’s fun to have her around.”