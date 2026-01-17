Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Boston’s siblings trip kicks off as Black & Gold aim for sixth straight win

blog
By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

CHICAGO – The Bruins rolled into the Windy City with some added cargo as the team kicks off its second-ever Siblings Trip with a visit to the Blackhawks on Saturday night at United Center.

The Black & Gold have won five straight games but are still hoping that the presence of their siblings can provide an extra boost for the two-game road swing.

“I hope so,” said head coach Marco Sturm. “It usually does. I think it’s just a good thing having them around. It’s usually the moms or dads and now it’s the siblings so it’s a lot of pressure on them right now.

“But it’s great. I think they are very excited and hopefully we can give them two really good games because we have something good going on right now and we do not want to lose that edge we’ve had in the last five games.”

Andrew Peeke has his brother, Trevor, alongside for the trip.

“It’s been great so far, being able to spend some 1-on-1 time. You don’t always get that in our crazy lives,” said Peeke. “Just being able to have that but also share the experience with the life we get to live and travel and going to dinner and all that stuff. It’s really cool to spend that time with him.”

For Hampus Lindholm, this is the second time he’s taken part in a siblings trip with the Bruins (February 2023) and, once again, has his sister, Malin, with him for the experience.

“It means the world,” said Lindholm. “She’s been supporting me all the way. Any sibling can say that. She’s been a trooper and she’s been supporting me and my career. I was lucky to share some years with her in California when she played soccer for Long Beach State. “We’re really close so it’s fun to have her around.”

Question Marks on the Back End

Injured blue liners Lindholm (last played Jan. 3), Peeke (left Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury), and Jordan Harris (last played Oct. 21) all took part in the morning skate in regular practice jerseys.

“Not sure yet,” Sturm said when asked if Peeke will be available to play against Chicago. “Will be game-time…I would say not most likely not, but I have to check on him.”

“Feeling good, feeling better,” added Peeke. “Was good to be out there this morning and definitely felt good to be with the guys…we’ll see where it’s at and how it feels and go from there.”

Sturm said that Lindholm is “getting close, getting really close. Again, that’s another guy we have to check on it. I just can’t give you an answer.”

“It feels good to be out there with the guys skating and getting a team skate in,” Lindholm added. “I think I’m a game-time decision tonight, so I’ll see how it feels after the skate here…I knew it wasn’t going to be anything too long, it was just kind of figuring things out and feeling up to the level.”

With some unknowns on the back end, the Bruins recalled blue liner Billy Sweezey from Providence on an emergency basis on Friday afternoon.

“The last little while, he’s been [the P-Bruins’] motor, not just off the ice but also on the ice,” said Sturm. “We’re just getting prepared that if a guy like Peekes is out and we need a guy like that who can give us 12 minutes and played PK, can block shots. It was an easy choice. Talking to everyone down in Providence, he definitely deserved that.”

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will get the start between the pipes for Boston. The netminder is coming off a 27-save shutout in his last outing on Sunday against Pittsburgh and has allowed just one goal on 56 shots across his last two games, both of which were victories.
  • Sturm said there will be no changes to the forward lines.
  • Boston swept its five-game homestand and is aiming to carry that momentum away from TD Garden. “It’s easier when things are going well or the other way – could be both ways – when you are in one spot. We were at home and it feels like you have a rhythm going on, the crowd, and things are going well,” said Sturm. “The challenging part now is can you bring it on the road, too, now. It’s a different environment, a different city…we’ve got to make sure we stay sharp and stay within our game.”

Opposing View

  • Chicago enters Saturday’s game with a 19-21-7 record and 45 points, putting them six points back of San Jose for the West’s final playoff spot.
  • Connor Bedard paces Chicago with 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 35 games, while old friend Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 24 goals in 44 games. Chicago is also home to former Bruins Ryan Donato (10-8—18 in 47 GP), Matt Grzelcyk (0-11—11 in 47 GP), and Nick Foligno (2-7—9 in 25 GP).
  • Spencer Knight has gotten the majority of the reps between the pipes for Chicago with a 13-13-6 record to go along with a 2.61 goals against average and .910 save percentage in 32 games.
  • The Blackhawks will hold a pregame ceremony as part of their Centennial festivities to honor the 2010s dynasty teams that won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 (against Boston), and 2015. “We just saw it the other night with our [Zdeno Chara] ceremony, the guys came out really good,” said Sturm. “We’ve got to be ready for it. I know [the Blackhawks] do. We’ve got to make sure we are ready to go.”

