Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings 

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Tuesday at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Morgan Geekie slipped out of TD Garden on Saturday afternoon with his wife, Emma, following the first period of the Boston Bruins’ game.

The couple soon welcomed their son, Max, to the world. The family, including Geekie’s older daughter Gabby, is all happy and healthy, he said.

“Obviously, it’s been on my mind for a while just because it’s very unpredictable. But my wife is a champ. She was great,” Geekie said. “It’s tough to get that out of your mind, especially when things are at the forefront, but it’s good.”

Geekie missed Sunday’s game, but will be back for the Bruins on Tuesday as they face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. on home ice. He is projected to be on the third line with Fraser Minten and Alex Steeves.

“When he left the game the other day after the first period, I could hear the guys all clapping,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Geekie. “We know the importance of family, expecting a little one, [future] Bruin Max. It’s just nice to see, and guys were really happy to see him today.”​

Geekie’s return will give Boston a boost against a Detroit squad that has found consistent success as of late.

Tuesday marks the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams; Boston beat Detroit 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 29 before falling 5-4 on Dec. 2. The Red Wings currently sit atop the Atlantic Division with 60 points. The B’s are on a three-game win streak and have won five of their last six games.

“That should be our mentality anyway – playing good, solid defense. And the goals will come,” Sturm said. “I expect a little bit more energy, hopefully, than we had against Pittsburgh. But it’s a good test for us. Detroit is playing outstanding.”

​Jordan Harris participated in Tuesday’s morning skate in a regular jersey. The defenseman underwent surgery on his ankle at the end of October; there is no official timeline for his recovery.

“It’s so much fun. I feel like every two seconds I was out there smiling, laughing with the guys, chirping them, they were chirping me,” Harris said. “It was only five games to start the year, but I didn’t take it for granted. Every single shift, every single game, has meant so much to me and my family. I felt good on the ice, and I do feel good. I felt really good and was happy with my start. Hopefully, I can get back into rhythm.”

Geekie and Harris talk ahead of BOS vs. DET

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Saturday, making 27 saves in the 10-2 win over the New York Rangers. Swayman has a 2.88 goals against average and a .903 save percentage through 31 games this season.
  • Jonathan Aspirot remains on the first pair with Charlie McAvoy. The Bruins signed the defenseman to a two-year NHL contract extension with an annual cap hit of $887,500 on Sunday. Aspirot has three points (two goals, one assist) through 26 games, and is averaging 16:15 of ice time per night.
  • Viktor Arvidsson enters Tuesday’s tilt on a four-game point streak; he has two goals and three assists through that stretch. The 32-year-old forward is skating on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha. Arvidsson is also on the second power-play unit.

Opposing View

  • The Red Wings are playing in the second game of a back-to-back; they beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. James van Riemsdyk, Alex DeBrincat, Albert Johansson and Andrew Copp scored for Detroit in the win. Netminder John Gibson made 31 saves. The Red Wings are on a four-game win streak entering their matchup with the Bruins.
  • DeBrincat leads Detroit in goals (24) and points (49) through 47 games. The 28-year-old forward has been skating on the second line with Copp and Patrick Kane, who scored his 500th career goal on Thursday. DeBrincat is on the first power-play unit and also leads his team with 10 PPG.
  • van Riemsdyk spent the 2023-24 season with the Bruins and had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games. The 36-year-old forward signed a one-year deal with Detroit in July. van Riemsdyk is on the third line with J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond, and has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) through 38 games this season.

Sturm talks ahead of BOS vs. DET

