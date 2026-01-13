Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings 

BOSTON –– Morgan Geekie slipped out of TD Garden on Saturday afternoon with his wife, Emma, following the first period of the Boston Bruins’ game.

The couple soon welcomed their son, Max, to the world. The family, including Geekie’s older daughter Gabby, is all happy and healthy, he said.

“Obviously, it’s been on my mind for a while just because it’s very unpredictable. But my wife is a champ. She was great,” Geekie said. “It’s tough to get that out of your mind, especially when things are at the forefront, but it’s good.”

Geekie missed Sunday’s game, but will be back for the Bruins on Tuesday as they face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. on home ice. He is projected to be on the third line with Fraser Minten and Alex Steeves.

“When he left the game the other day after the first period, I could hear the guys all clapping,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Geekie. “We know the importance of family, expecting a little one, [future] Bruin Max. It’s just nice to see, and guys were really happy to see him today.”​

Geekie’s return will give Boston a boost against a Detroit squad that has found consistent success as of late.

Tuesday marks the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams; Boston beat Detroit 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 29 before falling 5-4 on Dec. 2. The Red Wings currently sit atop the Atlantic Division with 60 points. The B’s are on a three-game win streak and have won five of their last six games.

“That should be our mentality anyway – playing good, solid defense. And the goals will come,” Sturm said. “I expect a little bit more energy, hopefully, than we had against Pittsburgh. But it’s a good test for us. Detroit is playing outstanding.”

​Jordan Harris participated in Tuesday’s morning skate in a regular jersey. The defenseman underwent surgery on his ankle at the end of October; there is no official timeline for his recovery.

“It’s so much fun. I feel like every two seconds I was out there smiling, laughing with the guys, chirping them, they were chirping me,” Harris said. “It was only five games to start the year, but I didn’t take it for granted. Every single shift, every single game, has meant so much to me and my family. I felt good on the ice, and I do feel good. I felt really good and was happy with my start. Hopefully, I can get back into rhythm.”