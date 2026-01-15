McAvoy, Pastrnak Reflect on Chara’s Legendary Career, ‘It Is a Big Night for Zee’

BOSTON –– When Charlie McAvoy first walked into the Boston Bruins’ locker room at Warrior Ice Arena in 2017, he was greeted by the 6-foot-9 captain.

​“I was really wide-eyed, what I remember, when I first met him,” McAvoy said of Zdeno Chara. “I came just over from Providence; I got called up. We had practice, and then we were going to Ottawa. When I met him, I called him Mr. Chara, and he was like, ‘Don’t do that. Call me Zee.’ He just has that larger-than-life persona.”

McAvoy and Chara went on to skate together as a defensive pair for three years. The partnership offered McAvoy a top education in the NHL and lessons on what it takes to achieve both individual and team success.

On Thursday, McAvoy – now an alternate captain for the B’s – will join the Black & Gold faithful as they watch Chara’s No. 33 get raised to the TD Garden rafters ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Kraken, immortalizing Chara’s legendary career.​

“He really laid the foundation for everything for me as a hockey player,” McAvoy said.

David Pastrnak, who played six seasons with Chara, shared that same sentiment.

“He’s been a part of my growth in my career; I have a lot to thank him for. And he knows it, we have a great relationship,” Pastrnak said. “There was no other way than to follow him. That’s the easiest way to put it. He showed up, and you followed him with no excuse because that’s the way he approached every single day, and still does until this day, even after retirement.”

Through 14 seasons (2006-2020) in Boston, Chara served as captain for the entire time and led the organization to the 2011 Stanley Cup. He played in 1,023 games with Boston, logging a cumulative 481 points (148 goals, 333 assists).

Beyond the stats, though, Chara set the standard for what it means to be a Bruin on and off the ice. It is something McAvoy and Pastrnak still lean on as leaders on the current team.​

“I just learned so much from him. So much. He really helped me grow as a pro and to find the game, the consistency, and what I wanted to become as a professional. I credit so much of that to Zee, I really do,” McAvoy said.