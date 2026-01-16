Boston Bruins Acquire 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Anaheim Ducks; Recall Billy Sweezey on Emergency Basis

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 16, that the team has acquired a 2026 fourth-round draft pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Jeffrey Viel. The pick will be the earlier of Anaheim’s two fourth-round selections, originally acquired from Detroit and Philadelphia.

The team has also recalled defenseman Billy Sweezey from Providence on an emergency basis.

The Bruins currently hold nine selections in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, which is scheduled for June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Boston owns two 1st-round picks, one 2nd-round pick, one 3rd-round pick, three 4th-round picks, one 6th-round pick and one 7th-round pick.

Viel, 28 has appeared in 64 career NHL games with Boston and San Jose, tallying three goals and two assists for five points. The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in 2019.

Sweezey, 29, has appeared in 34 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound defenseman has skated in 303 career AHL games with Providence, Cleveland and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points. Sweezey has also played in nine career NHL games, all with Columbus, tallying one assist. The Hanson, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Columbus as a free agent in March 2022.