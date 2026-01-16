In the System: DiPietro, Brunet Headed to AHL All-Star Classic

Walsh has four-point weekend for No. 14 Cornell

DIPPER
By Jordan Conn
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (25-8-1-0) earned victories in two of their last four games, standing in second place in the Atlantic Division with the same number of points as the first place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The P-Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 last Friday night and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Sunday evening.

Frederic Brunet was selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois. The defenseman has skated in 34 games with Providence this season, tallying a career-best six goals along with 11 assists. Brunet netted the game-winning goal in the middle frame of Sunday’s victory over the Phantoms. The Gatineau, Quebec native ranks first among Providence defensemen in goals (6), assists (11), and points (17).

Michael DiPietro was also chosen to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. The goaltender ranks first in the AHL with a 1.83 goals against average and a .935 save percentage. His 14 wins are the third most in the league. DiPietro has allowed two goals or less in eight straight appearances. The Windsor, Ontario, native stopped 52 of 55 shots faced in the two victories over the Islanders and Phantoms.

Brunet and DiPietro will join Patrick Brown, who was selected as a playing captain, and Ryan Mougenel, who was named the Atlantic Division Head Coach, at the All-Star Classic. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, February 11.

NCAA

  • Ryan Walsh posted a four-point weekend in No. 14 ranked Cornell’s two victories over Alaska-Fairbanks. The forward found the back of the net in Friday’s 7-1 victory in Ithaca, New York, before recording two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 win. Walsh leads the Big Red with 18 points and his six goals are tied for second on the squad through 15 games this season. The Rochester, New York, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Jonathan Morello posted a goal and an assist in No. 20 ranked Boston University’s 4-1 victory at Harvard on Monday. The forward’s tally extended the Terriers' lead to 2-1 in the middle frame. Morello totals four goals and six assists through 21 games of his first NCAA season. The Toronto, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Elliott Groenewold notched two assists in No. 7 ranked Quinnipiac’s 4-3 victory over RPI on Saturday. The defenseman totals two goals and nine assists through his second NCAA season. Groenewold also leads the NCAA with a plus-23 rating. The Bellows Falls, Vermont, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Cooper Simpson has posted five points in his last three USHL games with the Youngstown Phantoms. The forward scored two goals in a 4-3 victory over Des Moines last Friday, before recording one assist on Saturday in another win over Des Moines (4-1) and two assists in a 8-3 win over the USA Hockey NTDP on Wednesday. Simpson ranks first in the USHL with 48 points through 35 games, while his 29 assists rank tied for third in the league. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Cole Chandler recorded an assist in the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-1 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Sunday. The forward totals 12 goals and 21 assists through 39 QMJHL games this season. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

