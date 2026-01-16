In the System: DiPietro, Brunet Headed to AHL All-Star Classic

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (25-8-1-0) earned victories in two of their last four games, standing in second place in the Atlantic Division with the same number of points as the first place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The P-Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 last Friday night and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Sunday evening.

Frederic Brunet was selected to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois. The defenseman has skated in 34 games with Providence this season, tallying a career-best six goals along with 11 assists. Brunet netted the game-winning goal in the middle frame of Sunday’s victory over the Phantoms. The Gatineau, Quebec native ranks first among Providence defensemen in goals (6), assists (11), and points (17).

Michael DiPietro was also chosen to represent the Providence Bruins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. The goaltender ranks first in the AHL with a 1.83 goals against average and a .935 save percentage. His 14 wins are the third most in the league. DiPietro has allowed two goals or less in eight straight appearances. The Windsor, Ontario, native stopped 52 of 55 shots faced in the two victories over the Islanders and Phantoms.

Brunet and DiPietro will join Patrick Brown, who was selected as a playing captain, and Ryan Mougenel, who was named the Atlantic Division Head Coach, at the All-Star Classic. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, February 11.