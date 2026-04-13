Bruins edge Blue Jackets, who fail to gain in Metropolitan race

The Bruins rested forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Tanner Jeannot and Pavel Zacha, and defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

“Great win first of all, with a few guys out,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “The guys worked extremely hard like we’ve done all year long. So, that was not really a surprise, and I'm also glad some guys got rewarded today like (Kastelic).”

Mason Marchment and Adam Fantilli scored, and Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (40-29-12), who are 3-8-1 in the past 11 games.

The Blue Jackets trail the Philadelphia Flyers by two points for third place in the Metropolitan Division with one game remaining, one fewer than the Flyers but Columbus holds the tiebreaker. The Washington Capitals are one point behind the Flyers and finish the regular season at Columbus on Tuesday.

Columbus will be eliminated if the Flyers get a point against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

“We're all very, very disappointed in how it went tonight,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. “The guys are heartbroken, we're heartbroken, and now we've lost total control of what's going to happen.

“So, there's nothing we can do now, and we'll just have to sit back and see what happens tomorrow night with Philly.”

Marchment made it 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period. He was parked to the right of the net to redirect a shot from the left point by Dante Fabbro.

Kuraly scored at 10:31 to make it 1-1 off a double tip. Jokiharju’s shot was touched first by Kastelic before Kuraly’s deflection. Kuraly played the previous four seasons for the hometown Blue Jackets.

“There's a lot of really good teammates, good players, good guys in that (Blue Jackets) room that I have a ton of respect for,” he said. “They play hard and you just play hard and it feels good to be on the side that comes out on top. There's no doubt about that.”