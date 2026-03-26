Zacha scores in OT, Bruins rally past Sabres

Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and extended his point streak to 11 games (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists).

“He’s our guy,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “I’m not saying he needs to deliver and be the difference and be the goal-scorer every night, but he needs to be the driver. I feel like when he does it, we all feel it.”

Zacha also had an assist, and Viktor Arvidsson and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Bruins (40-24-8), who have won three of four. Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves.

Boston holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of the Ottawa Senators. Boston is tied in points with the Montreal Canadiens for third in the Atlantic Division but has played two more games.

“Just a great effort,” Sturm said. “Obviously we’re very happy to grab those two points. Huge, huge points, but I liked the response even better (after a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday). The guys, we were not happy, all of us. I would say we were tight in the first 10 minutes (against Buffalo) but after that I think we found our game.”

Jason Zucker scored twice and Tage Thompson had two assists for the Sabres (44-20-8). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves.

“I don’t think we were very good tonight. I don’t think we played our game,” Zucker said. “I think we tried to be a little bit too fancy. We didn’t keep it simple. It’s nice to get a point out of it, especially when you’re not at your best. It would’ve been nice to defend the lead a little bit better than we did.”

Buffalo, which leads the Atlantic, tied the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Eastern Conference. Carolina has a game in hand.

“Obviously it’s a big point and could have been a big two points again,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “Crazy bounce (on the Bruins’ tying goal), but sometimes the crazy stuff happens to you when you don’t play well. Even though we played a good third period, sometimes the payoff is something bad will happen to you and it happened.”