Pastrnak Scores in Overtime, Forces Game 6 Against Sabres

BUFFALO –– Hampus Lindholm had a feeling David Pastrnak might’ve been taking off up ice.

​And so, when Lindholm collected the puck in the defensive end – thanks to a forced turnover from Marat Khusnutdinov – he knew to rocket an outlet pass to Pastrnak. It connected, and Pastrnak broke in on Alex Lyon, deking the puck around his left pad and in.

“There are only a few players, I think, who can do that,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Not the finish, but the way he doesn't go offside…He somehow, he always gets it done. And what a nice finish from him. I’m just very happy because this guy puts a lot of pressure on himself, and he wants to be the difference. Today he was.”

The tally came at 9:14 of overtime on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, helping the Boston Bruins secure a 2-1 victory in Game 5 against the Buffalo Sabres and force a Game 6 back in Boston on Friday.

​“I’ve played with Pasta long enough to know he likes to sneak away for those,” H. Lindholm said. “I saw him kind of start coming in his little loop. He’s pretty special when it comes to those opportunities, too. It was fun to see it go in.”

The duo saved the Bruins’ season back in 2024, too, with a Game 7, overtime set-up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. What works so well for Pastrnak and Lindholm in the biggest moments?

​“We are neighbors, so we always call it the neighbor connection. Just a great play,” Pastrnak said. “Seems like any time he has the puck and I have an opening, I have the confidence that he’s going to find me.”

​It capped off a night in which the Bruins returned to their identity. After dropping Game 4 on home ice 6-1 on Sunday, the B’s backs were against the wall down 3-1 in the first-round series. A tight-checking, hard-hitting and more defensively sound showing has Boston trailing just 3-2 now.​

“We wanted to play behind them and simple. Nothing new, just like we’ve been doing all year,” Sean Kuraly said. “We knew we were just going to come back, and we weren’t going to stop tonight. I think we looked at each other in the eye and said this was going to be one where we were going to play a full 60 minutes, no matter [what].”