Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Capitals score 8 to ease past Blues

With eight goals in his past seven games, and 10 this season, Ovechkin now has 863 career goals, leaving him 31 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record.

It took Ovechkin 14 games to reach 10 goals this season. Last season, it took him 45 games (Feb. 6).

"He energizes the whole team," Capitals forward Dylan Strome said. "Everyone wants to see him score. Obviously we're all working towards that record and we're winning hockey games. Both are going well and hopefully we can keep going."

Connor McMichael scored twice, Jakob Chychrun and Michael Sgarbossa each had a goal and an assist, and Strome had three assists for the Capitals (10-4-0), who lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Logan Thompson made 24 saves to improve to 7-0-0 this season.

"That was pretty impressive," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "I felt like we weathered the storm a little bit, it was tight early. We had to find our footing a little bit and [Thompson] made some big saves. Then we settled in in the third period and we were able to take over the game and sustain it."