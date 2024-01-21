Binnington makes 18 saves, Blues shut out Capitals

"That was just a tremendous effort, top to bottom," Binnington said after his 14th NHL shutout, second this season. "We really bought in and we played the right way. We were successful. We understand here that what we're here for is to win and win hockey games, get points and make playoffs. Tonight is a great example of how we need to play. Just a smooth night."

Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues (22-20-2), who had lost three straight, including 5-2 to the Capitals on Thursday. Robert Thomas had two assists.

"Obviously as a group, we weren't happy with our effort over the last two games," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "Tonight, it was a complete game. As far as I've been here, that's our most complete game from top down, our forwards, our defense, our goaltending, power play, PK. Guys played hard. They played the right way. Now the challenge is to continue to build on that and have consistency with that type of game."

Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves for the Capitals (22-16-6), who had won two straight.

"We just weren’t crisp at all, really, for any of the 60 minutes," Washington forward T.J. Oshie said. "We had one power play where we were working it around pretty good and had about three Grade-A's, and you pop one of those, maybe it’s a little bit different.

"We knew they were going to come out hard, and we didn’t respond."