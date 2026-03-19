Cooley stops 26, helps Flames recover for shootout win against Blues

“We do have good character, we have good people in our room,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said, while also crediting his team for battling through the adversity of having three goals overturned after video review. “I thought we stayed with it, even though the three [goals] were taken back and I thought we stood up for each other well too, which was maybe the most important thing for me was the way they kept connected on that side of the game.”

Connor Zary scored for the Flames (27-34-7), who ended their two-game losing streak and began a six-game homestand.

Joel Farabee and Matvei Gridin scored in the shootout and Cooley stopped Jake Neighbours and Jimmy Snuggerud to clinch the win.

“I kept telling everyone, I was like, 'One of these days, I’m going to be good in the shootout,'” Cooley said. “I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever seen [three disallowed goals] and I’m glad we were able to get the win, because we definitely deserved it.”