CALGARY -- Devin Cooley made 26 saves for the Calgary Flames in a 2-1 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.
Cooley stops 26, helps Flames recover for shootout win against Blues
Zary scores for Calgary, which ends 2-game skid; St. Louis is 2-1-2 in past 5
“We do have good character, we have good people in our room,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said, while also crediting his team for battling through the adversity of having three goals overturned after video review. “I thought we stayed with it, even though the three [goals] were taken back and I thought we stood up for each other well too, which was maybe the most important thing for me was the way they kept connected on that side of the game.”
Connor Zary scored for the Flames (27-34-7), who ended their two-game losing streak and began a six-game homestand.
Joel Farabee and Matvei Gridin scored in the shootout and Cooley stopped Jake Neighbours and Jimmy Snuggerud to clinch the win.
“I kept telling everyone, I was like, 'One of these days, I’m going to be good in the shootout,'” Cooley said. “I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever seen [three disallowed goals] and I’m glad we were able to get the win, because we definitely deserved it.”
Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (27-30-11), who have lost two straight (0-1-1) and three of five (2-1-2). They are six points back of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Joel Hofer made 30 saves.
“Calgary outcompeted us, outplayed us for the first two periods,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “In the third period, we were more connected. We were able to create more chances, more O-zone time, but in the end, you can’t just play 15 good minutes and expect to win in this League.”
Zary gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first period, taking a pass from Ryan Strome and backhanding the puck past Hofer’s glove as he skated into the slot. It was the first goal and point in 11 games for Zary.
“It was just a race for the puck and I was able to get into their zone and I heard ‘Stromer’ calling for it and then I kind of called for it right back and he made a good play,” Zary said. “I saw the goalie kind of move out of the crease a little bit, so I tried to take it to the other side on him.”
Martin Pospisil appeared make it 2-0 at 12:43, but St. Louis successfully challenged for offside after video review determined Calgary defenseman Kevin Bahl did not hold the puck in the offensive zone.
The Blues then challenged a goal by Yegor Sharangovich at 17:23 for a missed stoppage in play. Video review determined that Zary had played the puck with a high stick, negating the goal.
“I think we’ve all been a part of a disallowed goal, but to have three straight, it was pretty nuts honestly,” Zary said. “I guess that’s on us. We’ve got to work on our onsides and high sticks.
“At the end of the day, you see two, you’re like, ‘This is crazy.’ You see three, you just have to laugh. It’s nice that we come out with a win, though.”
Holloway tied it 1-1 at 3:47 of the second period when he finished Snuggerud’s pass on a 2-on-1 with a snap shot from the left face-off circle that squeaked under Cooley's left arm.
“‘Snuggy’ made a great pass over,” Holloway said. “To be honest, I thought I shot it in his chest and I was in the corner kind of swearing at myself, but I was lucky enough for it to go in.”
Farabee thought he put Calgary up 2-1 with a snap shot from the right circle at 9:38, but the call was reversed following a successful challenge for offside.
“I loved the effort,” Farabee said. “I think that would have been easy to let that one slip away with everything that went on. We just kept trucking away. ‘Cools’ was awesome, kept us in it. Yeah, a big win.”
The Flames outshot the Blues 7-3 in overtime, but were unable to capitalize on a power-play opportunity with 2:37 remaining in the extra frame after Pavel Buchnevich was called for high-sticking Zary.
“Obviously not the best start to the road trip,” Blues forward Robert Thomas said. “We felt like we played really good in Winnipeg (a 3-2 loss on Sunday) and not so good tonight. We’ve got two days off to rest and get ready for the next one (at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday).”
NOTES: The Flames won their first game against the Blues since Jan. 12, 2023, snapping an eight-game skid (0-7-1). ... Snuggerud collected an assist on Holloway’s goal to give him 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 56 games this season. The last Blues rookie to record more points in a single season was Robby Fabbri in 2015-16 (37 points; 18 goals, 19 assists in 72 games). ... Montgomery is the first coach to win three challenges in a game since Jay Woodcroft with the Edmonton Oilers against the San Jose Sharks on March 20, 2023. ... St. Louis defenseman Tyler Tucker left the game in the third period after his right skate toe picked into the ice. There was no update to his status postgame.