Keith Tkachuk breaks news to Demitra's widow about late forward's Blues HOF induction

Keith Tkachuk surprised his late teammate Pavol Demitra’s widow, Maja, with special news.

In a video posted to social media, Maja had a heartwarming reaction when she learned the former forward would be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Tkachuk told Maja about his own induction and how he would not be able to have done it without his former teammate Demitra. Then he told Maja he had even better news.

“I’m going in with Pavol, so Pavol’s going to be inducted to the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame,” Tkachuk said in the video. “I’m pretty excited going in, but I’m even more excited to go in with Pav.”

Maja was emotional when she learned the exciting news.

“I can’t believe this,” Maja said in the video. “I didn’t expect this at all. "I mean, I'm still processing this. Oh, my goodness ... I can't believe this."