Preview: Blues at Sharks

By Nathan Hargis / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Skating through San Jose:

The St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks will match up for the first time this season Friday. This is the first of three meetings between the teams.

St. Louis continues to shine since returning from break. The Blues have won three of their last four matchups and collected wins in their last two games, 3-2 on Wednesday in Seattle and 3-1 on Sunday in Minnesota.

San Jose enters the matchup on a three-game win streak and currently sit in the midst of a tight Wild Card race with 64 points. The Sharks are coming off a high-scoring 7-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens in which four players recorded at least two points apiece.

🕒 When: Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: SAP Center in San Jose, CA
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Sharks will meet for their first of three matchups this season.
  • The Blues have earned points in three of their last four games against San Jose (2-1-1).
  • The Blues are 7-4-4 against Pacific Division teams this season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

March 6 at SJS, 9 p.m. CT 

March 26 vs. SJS, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

March 30 at SJS, 9 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: BRAYDEN SCHENN

Captain Brayden Schenn has been a key driver of the Blues' success since the team returned from the Olympic break. Schenn has recorded assists in back-to-back games, totaling four during that span. His performance was highlighted on Wednesday when he notched three assists and earned First Star of the Game. Schenn’s four assists lead the Blues since play resumed after the break.

SHARKS: MACKLIN CELEBRINI

Macklin Celebrini has helped push the Sharks into a tight playoff race with his recent offensive surge. The young forward is riding a three-game point streak (2g, 4a) and recorded four points (1g, 3a) in Tuesday’s win over the Canadiens. Celebrini now has 87 points on the season (30g, 57a), which leads the Sharks by 44 points.

STL@SEA: Thomas goes top shelf

BLUES BUZZ

  •  Joel Hofer has won three straight starts, stopping 79 of the 83 shots he has faced.
  • Jordan Kyrou (2g, 2a) and Robert Thomas (4a) led the Blues with four points each against San Jose last season.
  • Robert Thomas scored his 13th goal, which turned out to be the game-winner, and recorded his 24th assist on Wednesday at Seattle. He has registered back-to-back multi-point games since his return.

UP NEXT

  • March 8 - Blues at Ducks
  • March 10 - Blues vs. Islanders | Tickets
  • March 12 - Blues at Hurricanes

