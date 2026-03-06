Preview: Blues at Sharks

Skating through San Jose:

The St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks will match up for the first time this season Friday. This is the first of three meetings between the teams.

St. Louis continues to shine since returning from break. The Blues have won three of their last four matchups and collected wins in their last two games, 3-2 on Wednesday in Seattle and 3-1 on Sunday in Minnesota.

San Jose enters the matchup on a three-game win streak and currently sit in the midst of a tight Wild Card race with 64 points. The Sharks are coming off a high-scoring 7-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens in which four players recorded at least two points apiece.