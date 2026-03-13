Snuggerud scores twice for Blues in win against Hurricanes

Holloway had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for the Blues (26-29-10), who are 5-0-1 on their point streak and 6-1-1 since the Olympic break.

“They overwhelmed us a bit for the first nine minutes, and then we started to play our game,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We started to get to positions, get to spots where we knew we had to get to ... and having two to their one so we could extend some O-zone time. Once we started doing that we started to get more chances.”

Mark Jankowski scored for the Hurricanes (41-18-6), who had their home point streak end at 12 games (11-0-1). Bussi made 14 saves.

“It was probably our best period of the year in the first period, and you’re up by one,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You’re just letting a team hang around, and you know they’re going to come back a little bit. There wasn’t much after that. We didn’t generate a ton.”

Jankowski put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 8:38 of the first period. He intercepted a pass by Nathan Walker in the neutral zone, made a move around Tyler Tucker in the right circle, and lifted a shot over Binnington's blocker while cutting to the crease.