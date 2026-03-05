Hofer makes 34 saves, Blues hold off Kraken

Mailloux scored his second goal in as many games to tie it 1-1 at 6:50 of the first, collecting the rebound of a Schenn shot behind the net and beating Grubauer to the far post with a wraparound.

“I just kind of jumped in the rush, and [Thomas] had a nice shot at me on his backhand,” Mailloux said. “I just kind of followed it up and saw an opening.”

St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said, “[With Mailloux] you’re seeing a young man really starting to grow his confidence. I thought tonight was by far his best game, and he’s had several good games in the last little while.”

Holloway put St. Louis up 2-1 while the teams skated 4-on-4 at 7:40 of the second period. He drove to the crease and redirected Cam Fowler’s shot pass from the top of the right face-off circle at the back door into an open net.

“They had some momentum shifts and stuff, but I just really liked the way we kept playing,” Montgomery said.

Thomas increased the lead to 3-1 at 1:33 of the third period when lifted a wrist shot past Grubauer to the glove side off a pass from Schenn.

“We’re probably having a little bit more poise with the puck,” Schenn said. “[We’re] maybe, at some times, trying too much. But at the end of the day, guys are getting rewarded with goals.”