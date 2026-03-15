WINNIPEG -- Haydn Fleury had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets held on for a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.
Fleury has goal, assist, Jets hang on to end Blues’ 7-game point streak
Comrie makes 29 saves in 1st start since Feb. 25; St. Louis scores twice in 3rd
It was Fleury’s first goal with Winnipeg since signing as a free agent on July 3, 2024. He hadn’t scored since Dec. 19, 2023, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“It felt good,” Fleury said. “My son asks me every day, every time I play, ‘Did you score?’” Fleury said. “And I always say, ‘No.’ So, I get to tell him I scored. He's here, so it'll be, ‘That's good.’”
Eric Comrie made 29 saves, and Morgan Barron had two assists for the Jets (28-28-10), who have points in eight of 10 games (6-2-2) since returning from the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, including a 3-1 win here against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. It was Comrie’s first game since Feb. 25; he is 5-0-0 in his past five starts with a 1.39 goals-against average and .946 save percentage.
“It can be tough sometimes because you go a long time without playing,” Comrie said. … “(Starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck) is pretty good; I was going to say, he won the Hart Trophy last year. (Five straight wins) feels good. Once again, I just try and do my job once my name gets called, just trying to be ready whenever I get my chance. And I feel good right now.”
Dalibor Dvorsky and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (27-30-10), who were 6-0-1 in their previous seven. Jordan Binnington made 13 saves.
“I think Winnipeg was better than us at the net-fronts, which is an area where offensively we haven't gone,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We don't consistently screen goalies, and it's a big reason why we haven't scored as much as we were expecting this year. And then defensively, you can't give up two breakaways to their two best players.”
Fleury gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period, finishing a quick passing play from the left face-off dot on the rush with Barron and Brad Lambert.
The Jets defenseman was limited to 39 games in 2024-25 due to injury, and Sunday was just his 25th game this season.
“With all the injuries that have happened to (Fleury), and all the injuries on our defense, we have needed him now,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “He has been playing really well. He is a great skater and he has great mobility, and he has filled in real well for us.
“And to see him score, especially early on … that was a great shot and it looked like he’d been doing that his whole career.”
Mark Scheifele made it 2-0 at 7:51, stealing the puck in his own zone and scoring on a breakaway with a backhand.
Dvorsky cut it to 2-1 at 5:17 of the third period on a redirection during a 4-on-1 rush when Jonatan Berggren hit the brakes and fed him a pass to the top of the crease.
“I think overall, we were the better team,” Dvorsky said. “We had more time in the (offensive) zone. We’ve just got to get to the net more and have more net hunger. I think our play overall was pretty good today. This was the main part -- we’ve just got to get hungrier in front of the net and score some dirty goals.”
Kyle Connor responded to make it 3-1 at 11:53. Barron’s stretch pass from blue line to blue line sprung Connor on a breakaway, and he scored with a pump fake and quick shot along the ice.
Holloway scored at 19:09 for the 3-2 final.
“The chances we gave up, some of them were big ones,” Blues forward Pius Suter said. “We almost came back, missed by one goal. (Binnington) definitely gave us a chance to win and we just couldn't do it.”
St. Louis outshot Winnipeg 16-6 in the third.
“We had three (games) in four, and (then) three in three-and-a-half days,” Comrie said. “The guys are joking that they thought Colorado left the altitude back out there tonight; we were gasping for air a little bit. That's hockey, though; sometimes you've got to grind one out. You've got to just get a win.
“I thought we did a really good job. I know they had a lot of zone time. They did a lot of stuff, but we did a really good job keeping them outside. Our defense played great, and our guys were awesome today. We did a great job.”
NOTES: The Blues hadn’t lost in regulation since Feb. 28 (3-1 to the New Jersey Devils). … St. Louis center Robert Thomas had a personal nine-game point streak end (14 points; six goals, eight assists). … It was Comrie’s NHL career-high 11th win of the season. … Barron set a career high for points in a season (22; 10 goals, 12 assists). … Scheifele has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past seven games. … Connor has scored in three straight games.