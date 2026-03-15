Fleury has goal, assist, Jets hang on to end Blues’ 7-game point streak

Eric Comrie made 29 saves, and Morgan Barron had two assists for the Jets (28-28-10), who have points in eight of 10 games (6-2-2) since returning from the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, including a 3-1 win here against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. It was Comrie’s first game since Feb. 25; he is 5-0-0 in his past five starts with a 1.39 goals-against average and .946 save percentage.

“It can be tough sometimes because you go a long time without playing,” Comrie said. … “(Starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck) is pretty good; I was going to say, he won the Hart Trophy last year. (Five straight wins) feels good. Once again, I just try and do my job once my name gets called, just trying to be ready whenever I get my chance. And I feel good right now.”

Dalibor Dvorsky and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (27-30-10), who were 6-0-1 in their previous seven. Jordan Binnington made 13 saves.

“I think Winnipeg was better than us at the net-fronts, which is an area where offensively we haven't gone,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We don't consistently screen goalies, and it's a big reason why we haven't scored as much as we were expecting this year. And then defensively, you can't give up two breakaways to their two best players.”

Fleury gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period, finishing a quick passing play from the left face-off dot on the rush with Barron and Brad Lambert.

The Jets defenseman was limited to 39 games in 2024-25 due to injury, and Sunday was just his 25th game this season.

“With all the injuries that have happened to (Fleury), and all the injuries on our defense, we have needed him now,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “He has been playing really well. He is a great skater and he has great mobility, and he has filled in real well for us.

“And to see him score, especially early on … that was a great shot and it looked like he’d been doing that his whole career.”

Mark Scheifele made it 2-0 at 7:51, stealing the puck in his own zone and scoring on a breakaway with a backhand.