Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Hofer has five shutouts in his past 26 starts.

"He made some big saves to really keep us going and keep the momentum," Blues forward Robert Thomas said. "It was nice we were able to close it out for him. Shutouts are always a great team effort."

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Drouin scored in his first game for the Blues (25-29-9), who swept a road trip of four games or more for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

"It's one of our most complete games of the year, that's for sure," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "I think it's been building here ever since the break, for whatever reason. We've been practicing at a higher pace and we've been playing at a higher pace."