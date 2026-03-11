Islanders rally from 3 down, top Blues in OT in Schenn’s return

It was Schenn’s first game against the Blues since being traded to New York on Friday. He played nine seasons in St. Louis, won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and was the Blues’ captain since 2023-24. Schenn received a loud ovation and video tribute at the first timeout in the first period.

“It was a pretty emotional night,” Schenn said. “I can usually hold it together pretty good, I’m not going to lie, but driving into the rink today got me a little bit. The fans have been so good to me, the organization has been so good. It’s been a long time since I’ve played a home return game, a homecoming game, whatever you want to call it.

“This one just happened so fast with a lot of emotions. The one thing I will say about this group, this team, is they make you feel welcomed and they definitely make you feel a part of it right away.”

Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders (37-23-5), who have won seven of nine (7-2-0), including the final two of their four-game road trip. Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.

“It was an important game for us and it was an important win,” Roy said. “We knew we had six games on the road out of seven. Winning four out of those six is pretty good.”

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and two assists for his third straight multipoint game, Hofer made 46 saves, and Robert Thomas had two assists to extend his personal point streak to seven games (five goals, seven assists) for the Blues (25-29-10), who had their four-game winning streak end.

“That’s hockey, you (get) ups and downs,” Snuggerud said. “Obviously stinks. So close to being up 4-0 and then it gets called back. Then an unlucky high stick, it happens. And they converted on their opportunity.”

Jean-Gabriel Pageau cut it to 3-1 at 17:50 of the second period, scoring from the bottom of the left circle when Matthew Schaefer’s shot caromed to the New York forward with Hofer down on the play.

“I thought that goal by ‘Pager’ got us going, 3-1 heading into the third period,” Schenn said. “That’s a huge goal for us that gets us going in the right direction.”