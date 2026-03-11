Blues Alumni host 3rd annual Puck Cancer game on March 27

The St. Louis Blues Alumni are hosting the third annual Puck Cancer - Third Period Alumni game on March 27 at 7 p.m. at Centene Community Center.

As Kelly Chase continues his battle, he is bringing together Blues Alumni and NHL Alumni for another special night in support of Siteman Cancer Center and The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Over the first two Puck Cancer games, more than $1.2 million has been raised for Siteman Cancer Center. Blues legends Brett Hull, David Backes and Brendan Shanahan will be back in the building along with special guests Dierks Bentley and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Fans have the option to purchase general admission tickets for $50 or VIP tickets for $500. The VIP package comes with all-inclusive food and beverage, plus access to a postgame party with players and celebrities.