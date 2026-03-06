Faulk traded to Detroit for 2 picks, 2 players

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has acquired Detroit’s first-round pick in 2026, San Jose’s third-round pick in 2026, forward Dmitri Buchelnikov and defenseman Justin Holl from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Justin Faulk.

Buchelnikov, 22, is an unsigned draft pick of the Red Wings (second round, 52nd overall, 2022). This season, he has played in 39 games for the KHL’s CSKA Moskva, recording 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) and eight penalty minutes. Overall, the Nizhny Tagil, Russia native has totaled 108 points (42 goals, 66 assists) and 30 penalty minutes in 169 career KHL regular-season games.

Holl, 34, has dressed in 41 games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season, posting 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and 10 penalty minutes. The Tonka Bay, Minnesota native has appeared in eight NHL seasons, including stints with Toronto and Detroit. Overall, he has tallied 95 points (13 goals, 82 assists) and 188 penalty minutes in 396 career NHL regular-season games.

Faulk, 33, has dressed in 61 games this season, recording 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) and 32 penalty minutes. The South St. Paul, Minnesota native has spent the past seven seasons with the Blues after being acquired via trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on September 24, 2019. Overall, Faulk has totaled 490 points (141 goals, 349 assists) and 510 penalty minutes in 1,041 career NHL regular-season games.