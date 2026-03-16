Snuggerud named NHL's Third Star of the Week

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud has been named ‘Third Star’ for the week ending March 15.

New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere and Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger were named first and second star, respectively.

Snuggerud, 21, recorded six points (three goals, three assists) and a +5 rating across four games to help the Blues post a 2‑1‑1 record for the week. He opened the week with a career‑best three‑point effort (one goal, two assists) on Tuesday against the New York Islanders. On Thursday, Snuggerud logged a pair of goals—including his team‑leading fourth game‑winner of the season—in a 3‑1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He capped the week with an assist on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets, bringing his season total to 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists).

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native ranks fifth among all rookies in goals, sixth in assists, and fourth in points.

During the month of March, Snuggerud is tied for sixth in the NHL overall with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in eight games, while his +9 rating is tied for fourth.