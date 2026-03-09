Stenberg, Lindstein recalled from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Otto Stenberg and defenseman Theo Lindstein from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Stenberg, 20, has dressed in 33 games with Springfield this season, recording 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and six penalty minutes. The Stenungsund, Sweden native has also appeared in 18 games with the Blues this season, tallying eight points (one goal, seven assists) and eight penalty minutes. Overall, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward has posted 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 71 career AHL regular-season games.

Stenberg was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 25 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Lindstein, 21, has played in 56 games with Springfield this season, posting 14 points (six goals, eights assists) and 18 penalty minutes. His six goals are eighth among rookie defensemen in the AHL. The Gavle, Sweden native spent last season with Brynas IF in the Swedish Hockey League, recording nine points (four goals, five assists) in 44 regular-season games.

The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No, 29 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.