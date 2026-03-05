Joseph placed on unconditional waivers for contract termination

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Mathieu Joseph on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Joseph, 29, has logged 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 39 games for the Blues this season as well as one goal in two games with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. 

Overall, the Laval, Quebec native has amassed 160 points (61 goals, 99 assists) and 200 penalty minutes in 459 career NHL regular-season games.

