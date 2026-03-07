SAN JOSE -- Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the game 54 seconds into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-2 at SAP Center on Friday for their third straight win.
Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks
St. Louis has won 3 in row; Sherwood ties it in 3rd for San Jose
Thomas won it when Philip Broberg's shot from the point bounced off the crossbar behind goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, off Thomas' skate, and in.
"We found a way to win again. Two games in a row with tough days for our group, and we won both of them," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said.
Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist for the Blues (24-29-9), who traded captain Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders and defenseman Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.
"It was a really hard morning. That's a position we put ourselves in. That's the business. I just want to thank Schenn and Faulk for what they did for me and a lot of guys in this locker room. They laid out every day what it means to be a Blue," Blues forward Jake Neighbours said.
Macklin Celebrini and Kiefer Sherwood each scored for the second straight game for the Sharks (30-25-5), whose three-game winning streak ended. Nedeljkovic made 11 saves.
"We didn't have our best tonight. Couldn't make a play, too many odd-man rushes. Yeah, we just weren't good enough tonight," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Sherwood tied the game 2-2 at 13:26 of the third period. Philipp Kurashev had the puck behind the net and sent a pass to the left of the goal, and Sherwood's one-timer beat Binnington through his blocker.
"I just tried to get open. Really good poise by [Collin Graf] and [Kurashev], just to kind of work them low and just try to get lost. It was a great play," Sherwood said.
Snuggerud put the Blues up 1-0 at 6:55 of the first period. Cam Fowler passed to the left slot, and Snuggerud's spinning wrist shot beat Nedeljkovic through the five-hole.
Celebrini tied the game 1-1 at 14:31 of the second period. Celebrini took the puck on the right wing from Dmitry Orlov and fired a wrist shot that beat Binnington's blocker.
Thomas gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 17:46. Snuggerud fed a pass from the left of the net to Thomas in the slot, and his one-timer beat Nedeljkovic by the blocker.
"Feels good. Between the tough day it was today and the three wins, it aligns our team and brings energy to the room," Snuggerud said.
NOTES: Celebrini recorded his 88th point (31 goals, 57 assists in 60 games) and tied Pierre Turgeon (1988-89: 88 points in 80 games) for the 10th-most points in a season by a teenager in NHL history. … His 31 goals are tied with Steve Yzerman (1983-84) and Wendel Clark (1985-86) for the ninth-most by a teenager through 60 games in a season in NHL history. The list is topped by Jimmy Carson, who had 40 in 1987-88.