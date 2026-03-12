Rosen signs two-year, two-way extension

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way contract extension (2026-27: $850,000 NHL / $500,000 AHL, 2027-28: $900,000 NHL / $500,000 AHL).

Rosen, 32, is in his second stint with the organization after he was acquired via trade from the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3, 2025.

This season, the Vaxjo, Sweden native has posted 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 46 games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, as well as seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. 

Overall, Rosen has totaled 224 points (43 goals, 181 assists) in 406 career AHL regular-season games and 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 93 career NHL regular-season games.

