Stone, Golden Knights hold off Blues to end 4-game skid

Tomas Hertl scored in his fourth straight game, and Victor Olofsson and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights (30-14-4), who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games and 1-5-1 in their past seven. Ilya Samsonov made 15 saves.

“I think defensively, we didn’t give up a lot,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “There was obviously some action with the goalie out late, gave up a goal, but I thought we played it pretty well for the most part. It was kind of a bad-angle shot, found a way in. Discipline was good. Won the special teams battle. … I thought we checked well and just never felt like we were in trouble.

“That’s how it seemed on the bench. They scored to make it 3-2 and now you’re starting to think, ‘Maybe we’re in trouble if we’re not careful,’ but there was no anxiety, which was nice, and we started on time. It was a good start, so there were a lot of positives.”

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (23-22-4), who had won four of six (4-2-0), including a 5-4 shootout win at Vegas on Monday. Joel Hofer made 27 saves.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” Thomas said. “They were a better team start to finish. That’s why we lost the game.”

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period, tying for the fifth-fastest goal in franchise history, when he stole a Cam Fowler outlet pass in tight and put a shot past Hofer.

“It was a fortunate kind of bounce,” Stone said. “I just tried to angle it and [Fowler] kind of shot it into my shin pads. Puck bounced into a good spot by him. You take those starts any time you can get them for sure.”