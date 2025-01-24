ST. LOUIS -- Mark Stone had a goal and an assist to help the Vegas Golden Knights end a four-game skid with a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
Stone, Golden Knights hold off Blues to end 4-game skid
Forward has goal, assist, Hertl scores in 4th straight to extend point streak to 7
Tomas Hertl scored in his fourth straight game, and Victor Olofsson and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights (30-14-4), who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games and 1-5-1 in their past seven. Ilya Samsonov made 15 saves.
“I think defensively, we didn’t give up a lot,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “There was obviously some action with the goalie out late, gave up a goal, but I thought we played it pretty well for the most part. It was kind of a bad-angle shot, found a way in. Discipline was good. Won the special teams battle. … I thought we checked well and just never felt like we were in trouble.
“That’s how it seemed on the bench. They scored to make it 3-2 and now you’re starting to think, ‘Maybe we’re in trouble if we’re not careful,’ but there was no anxiety, which was nice, and we started on time. It was a good start, so there were a lot of positives.”
Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (23-22-4), who had won four of six (4-2-0), including a 5-4 shootout win at Vegas on Monday. Joel Hofer made 27 saves.
“It just wasn’t good enough,” Thomas said. “They were a better team start to finish. That’s why we lost the game.”
Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first period, tying for the fifth-fastest goal in franchise history, when he stole a Cam Fowler outlet pass in tight and put a shot past Hofer.
“It was a fortunate kind of bounce,” Stone said. “I just tried to angle it and [Fowler] kind of shot it into my shin pads. Puck bounced into a good spot by him. You take those starts any time you can get them for sure.”
Olofsson made it 2-0 at 8:54 after a Vegas power play expired, taking a pass from Ivan Barbashev in the high slot and snapping a shot off the cross bar and in.
Kyrou cut it to 2-1 at 10:22 on a wrist shot from the right face-off dot off Dylan Holloway’s drop pass after Nicolas Roy lost the puck at the offensive zone blue line.
Dorofeyev made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 6:30 of the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off Stone’s pass from the opposite side of the goal line.
Vegas was outshooting St. Louis 24-8 after two periods.
“We passed up some, but in totality of the game, they won a lot of puck battles versus us,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think we were something like 23 percent in the second period and that’s the period where I thought the game really got away from us. I know the first period wasn’t great either, but we had some bad turnovers in the first.
“But in the second period and the third period, it was 50-50 puck battles. Their puck support and determination on pucks, stronger on pucks was very evident.”
Thomas cut it to 3-2 at 16:34 of the third period with Hofer pulled for the extra attacker, finishing off a rebound of a Pavel Buchnevich shot from the left circle.
“We had some pressure on them; they did it to us a couple days ago,” Thomas said. “I think we had a bunch of confidence once it got to 3-2 that we could try and tie it and just weren’t able to find it.”
Hertl scored into an empty net at 19:33 for the 4-2 final. He extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, five assists) and his goal streak to four (five goals).
“We just played as a team,” Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev said. “We were excited before the game and (felt) it’s enough and we’ve just got to be better as a team and that’s what we did today. Started with the first shift, big goal and just kept on playing hard.”
NOTES: Stone’s goal tied Jonathan Marchessault, who also scored 19 seconds into a game on Feb. 8, 2024. William Karlsson holds the record at 10 seconds on April 28, 2021. … Dorofeyev has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) the past six games. … Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo extended his assist streak to four games (four assists). … Kyrou has 10 points (five goals, five assists) the past nine games.