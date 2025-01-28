Garland scores twice, Canucks defeat Blues

Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored for the Blues (23-24-4), who went 0-3-0 on a three-game homestand. Jordan Binnington was pulled after allowing three goals on 18 shots. Joel Hofer made 10 saves in relief.

“Not good enough in every area,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “Special teams, 5-on-5 play, D-zone, neutral zone, O-zone, coaching. We all weren’t good enough tonight. Not acceptable.”

Garland made it 1-0 at 2:52 of the first period. After the Blues lost possession in the offensive zone, Hughes chipped the loose puck past Mathieu Joseph in the neutral zone, skated in on a 2-on-1, and sent a backdoor feed to Garland for a tap-in at the right post.

Tyler Tucker appeared to tie it for St. Louis at 15:00, but the goal was waved off after the officials determined that Holloway had impacted Lankinen's ability to play his position. Montgomery challenged the ruling, but the call was confirmed after a video review, resulting in a delay of game penalty.

“The puck was around the net. I was trying to go to the paint, get in front of the goalie,” Holloway said. “I felt like I got nudged a little bit from behind, but I understand it’s a hard call for the ref to overturn. I felt that I was getting pushed and I couldn’t get out of the way, but I guess I was coming in kind of parallel with the goalie. It looked like I was going there anyway."

Garland made it 2-0 on the ensuing power play at 15:53. He jammed in a rebound that trickled behind Binnington, who thought he had made the save on Brock Boeser’s shot from the high slot.

“Obviously, a good start,” Tocchet said. “The power play was good getting that goal for us. I thought we started on time. The first period kind of set us up for the game.”