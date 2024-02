Robert Thomas had a blast in his first career NHL All-Star appearance - in his hometown of Toronto - over the weekend.

Thomas was selected to play for Team McDavid on Thursday night at the NHL All-Star Fantasy Draft, then suited up with some of the League’s biggest names such as Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Boston’s David Pastrnak, Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and more.