Thomas selected to Team McDavid for NHL All-Star Game

GettyImages-1978551083
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Robert Thomas will play for Team McDavid on Saturday afternoon in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto (2 p.m. CT, ABC, ESPN+).

Thomas was selected by Edmonton Oilers’ forward Connor McDavid and actor Will Arnett during the NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday night.

Thomas’ All-Star teammates include McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Connor Hellebuyck, David Pasternak, Rasmus Dahlin, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, Boone Jenner, Nick Suzuki and Tomas Hertl.

Four All-Star teams —comprised of nine skaters and two goalies — will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament to determine a winner on Saturday. The other All-Star teams are captained by Toronto’s Auston Matthews, Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

Although he is not expected to be featured, Thomas will be in attendance at NHL All-Star Skills, which begins at 6 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN and ESPN+. Twelve NHL All-Stars will compete in a revamped skills competition for a $1 million prize.

