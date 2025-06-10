Blues have 3 picks at 2025 NHL Draft

draft_25_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Although General Manager Doug Armstrong could make a trade to acquire more, the St. Louis Blues currently have only three picks at the 2025 NHL Draft, which will be held June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Round 1 will begin Friday, June 27 (ESPN, ESPN+), while Rounds 2-7 will be held on Saturday, June 28 (NHL Network, ESPN+). Start times will be announced at a later date.

The 2025 NHL Draft will feature a revamped set-up — team general managers and scouting staff will now be located at an off-site location (in some cases, their home arenas) for a decentralized draft similar to the NFL and NBA. The Top 50 prospects will be invited to attend the event in Los Angeles. After getting selected, prospects will go on stage, put on their jersey and be whisked away to a virtual-reality room with a 360-degree camera to meet executives from their new team.

The Blues’ first pick will be in the first round at No. 19 overall.

As of now, the club won’t pick again until the fifth-round (No. 147) and the sixth-round (No. 179).

St. Louis’ second and third-round picks in 2025 were moved to Edmonton last summer as compensation after the Oilers opted not to match offer sheets to defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway. Additional picks were traded to acquire Mathieu Joseph and Alexandre Texier in 2024, while the team’s seventh-round pick was traded to Detroit back in 2023 to acquire Jakub Vrana from the Red Wings.

Blues Full Season Ticket Holders will be invited to attend a Summer Social during the first round of the Draft at Enterprise Center, which will include appearances from special guests throughout the night.

Fans can visit stlouisblues.com/draft for additional content and live coverage of the 2025 NHL Draft.

2025 DRAFT NOTES

  • The Blues' second-round pick in 2025 (No. 51) was originally traded to Pittsburgh, along with Kevin Hayes, for future considerations. The pick was reacquired, and then was transfered to Edmonton as compensation for the Oilers not matching an offer sheet to Philip Broberg. Edmonton later traded the pick to the Boston Bruins.
  • The Blues’ third-round pick in 2025 (No. 83) also belongs to the Oilers as compensation for Edmonton not matching an offer sheet on Dylan Holloway.
  • An additional third-round pick (No. 85) was traded to Ottawa on July 2, 2024 in exchange for Mathieu Joseph.
  • The acquisition from Alexandre Texier from Columbus required the Blues trading their fourth-round pick (No. 115) to the Blue Jackets, who later moved the pick to the San Jose Sharks.
  • The Blues’ seventh-round pick (No. 211) was sent to the Detroit Red Wings in March 2023 in a trade that sent Jakub Vrana to St. Louis.

