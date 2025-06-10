Blues have 3 picks at 2025 NHL Draft

Although General Manager Doug Armstrong could make a trade to acquire more, the St. Louis Blues currently have only three picks at the 2025 NHL Draft, which will be held June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Round 1 will begin Friday, June 27 (ESPN, ESPN+), while Rounds 2-7 will be held on Saturday, June 28 (NHL Network, ESPN+). Start times will be announced at a later date.

The 2025 NHL Draft will feature a revamped set-up — team general managers and scouting staff will now be located at an off-site location (in some cases, their home arenas) for a decentralized draft similar to the NFL and NBA. The Top 50 prospects will be invited to attend the event in Los Angeles. After getting selected, prospects will go on stage, put on their jersey and be whisked away to a virtual-reality room with a 360-degree camera to meet executives from their new team.

The Blues’ first pick will be in the first round at No. 19 overall.

As of now, the club won’t pick again until the fifth-round (No. 147) and the sixth-round (No. 179).

St. Louis’ second and third-round picks in 2025 were moved to Edmonton last summer as compensation after the Oilers opted not to match offer sheets to defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway. Additional picks were traded to acquire Mathieu Joseph and Alexandre Texier in 2024, while the team’s seventh-round pick was traded to Detroit back in 2023 to acquire Jakub Vrana from the Red Wings.

Blues Full Season Ticket Holders will be invited to attend a Summer Social during the first round of the Draft at Enterprise Center, which will include appearances from special guests throughout the night.

Fans can visit stlouisblues.com/draft for additional content and live coverage of the 2025 NHL Draft.