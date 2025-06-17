Development Camp set for June 30-July 3

The St. Louis Blues announced today the schedule and roster for their 2025 Development Camp from June 30 to July 3 at Centene Community Ice Center.

On-ice camp sessions will take place each day from noon until 1:15 p.m. and will be free and open to the public. All camp sessions will include 60 minutes of skills and power skating work followed by a 15-minute 3-on-3 scrimmage.

The 2025 camp roster will be made up of some of the organization’s top prospects, including defensemen and former first-round picks Adam Jiricek and Theo Lindstein, 2025 U-20 World Junior Championship silver medalists Adam Jecho, Ondrej Kos, and Jakub Stancl, and 2025 QMJHL champion and CHL Memorial Cup finalist Juraj Pekarcik.

