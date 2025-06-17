Development Camp set for June 30-July 3

All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public at Centene Community Ice Center

prospects_25_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues announced today the schedule and roster for their 2025 Development Camp from June 30 to July 3 at Centene Community Ice Center.

On-ice camp sessions will take place each day from noon until 1:15 p.m. and will be free and open to the public. All camp sessions will include 60 minutes of skills and power skating work followed by a 15-minute 3-on-3 scrimmage.

The 2025 camp roster will be made up of some of the organization’s top prospects, including defensemen and former first-round picks Adam Jiricek and Theo Lindstein, 2025 U-20 World Junior Championship silver medalists Adam Jecho, Ondrej Kos, and Jakub Stancl, and 2025 QMJHL champion and CHL Memorial Cup finalist Juraj Pekarcik.

Blues fans can purchase a 2025-26 full season ticket plan or place a deposit on one of the team’s fan-friendly smaller ticket packages. To learn more information and secure tickets today, click here.

CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, June 30
Noon - Practice, 3-on-3 scrimmage

Tuesday, July 1
Noon - Practice, 3-on-3 scrimmage

Wednesday, July 2
Noon - Practice, 3-on-3 scrimmage

Thursday, July 3
Noon - Practice, 3-on-3 scrimmage

PRELIMINARY PROSPECTS ROSTER

Forwards: Cole Davis (invite), Antoine Dorion, Adam Jecho, Matvey Korotky, Ondrej Kos, Tomas Mrsic, Juraj Pekarcik, Jakub Stancl, Nikita Susuyev.

Defense: Marcus Broberg, Quinton Burns, Lukas Fischer, Adam Jiricek, Anthony Kehrer (invite), Arseniy Koromyslev, Theo Lindstein, Will McIsaac, Colin Ralph.

Goalie: Connor Androlewicz (invite), Owen Bartoszkiewicz (invite), Jacob Steinman (invite).

Roster will also add draft picks from 2025

News Feed

Texier named to French preliminary Olympics roster

Dvorsky named to AHL Top Prospects team

Blues have 3 picks at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Sundqvist, Blues help with tornado relief efforts

Armstrong open to Faksa returning to Blues next season

Pekarcik helps lead Moncton to QMJHL championship

Summer Sale set for May 31 at Enterprise Center

Fowler open to staying with Blues "as long as they'd like"

Snuggerud backs up hype with arrival to Blues

Blues prospects prove the future is bright

Blues partner with Morgan & Morgan on Greatest Assist Program

4 Blues headed to World Championship

Tucker injury did not require surgery

Holloway "will be 100%" for training camp

Jets rally late in 3rd, defeat Blues in Game 7 on Lowry's 2OT goal

Blues get 4 goals in 2nd period, force Game 7 against Jets in Western Conference 1st Round

Cranley signs one-year, two-way extension