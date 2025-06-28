Blues select Carbonneau with 19th overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

Justin-C

The St. Louis Blues have selected forward Justin Carbonneau with the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The announcement was made live by St. Louis native and Grammy and Emmy-award nominated comedian Nikki Glaser during the Blues Season Ticket Holder Summer Social tonight at Enterprise Center.

Carbonneau, 18, spent last season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, leading the team and ranking second in the QMJHL overall with 89 points and 46 goals in 62 regular-season games.

For his efforts, the Levis, Quebec native was named to the league’s 2024-25 First All-Star Team.

Overall, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward has spent the past three seasons in the QMJHL, amassing 168 points (82 goals, 86 assists) and 103 penalty minutes.

For complete coverage of the NHL Draft, visit stlouisblues.com/draft or the Blues App.

