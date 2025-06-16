Texier named to French preliminary Olympics roster

texier_france_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Alexandre Texier has been named to France’s preliminary Olympic roster for the Olympic Winter Games in 2026.

Texier was part of an initial list of six French players that is expected to play in the Milano Cortina games.

In 31 regular-season games with the Blues this season, Texier had 11 points (six goals, five assists). He posted a career high of 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 78 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

Texier has previously played for France at the World Championships five times and at the Olympic qualifiers twice.

The Winter Games will begin Feb. 6, 2026 and will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014. Additional players will be announced later this year.

