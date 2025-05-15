Fowler open to staying with Blues "as long as they'd like"

Fowler has one year remaining on his contract, but stated in his postseason media availability that he would be very happy to discuss sticking around much longer than that.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Fowler said. “Those decisions and those conversations will have to be something we go through over the summer with Doug and the whole [hockey operations] group here, but I would love to be around as long as they’d like me here. I honestly can’t say enough about this team, this city and what it means to be a Blue and what that means for the players and for the fans and the community. It’s something I’ve really enjoyed.”

“He looks like a great-conditioned athlete, he’s a great person and I’m getting to see that more and more every day,” Armstrong said of Fowler. “He’s fitting into where we are next year and we’ll see about moving forward.”

“I’m really happy with how everything has turned out,” Fowler added. “Me and my family have been so happy here with this team. I’m really excited for the future. I definitely feel like I’m a part of this group now and the way everyone has welcomed me into the locker room has made that transition very easy for me. I’m very thankful for that. I’m really excited about our group and what lies ahead in the future.”