Fowler open to staying with Blues "as long as they'd like"

Cam Fowler’s arrival in St. Louis couldn’t have gone any better.
After playing 991 career games — all with the Anaheim Ducks — Fowler was traded to the St. Louis Blues last December and quietly put together one of the best performances by a defenseman in the League.
Fowler ranked in the Top 10 in points amongst defenseman (36) in the regular season since his arrival, made a career memory by scoring two goals in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago in his 1,000th NHL game, and led the Blues in scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 10 points. Only Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen (12), Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor (12), Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (11) and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (11) had more points through one round.
“You bring in somebody that had an impact that Fowler had on our group, sliding into your Top 4, Top 3, likely Top 2… statistically being one of the top players in the game at his position from the day he got here… I think we’ve shored up our Top 4 D for now,” said Blues President and General Manager Doug Armstrong.