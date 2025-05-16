Summer Sale set for May 31 at Enterprise Center

The St. Louis Blues Summer Sale will be held on Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Enterprise Center and will feature a wide selection of Blues apparel from STL Authentics, including $10 hats and T-shirts, $20 hoodies and apparel, $79 blank adidas jerseys, $99 adidas player jerseys and more.

Discounted new and used player equipment – including sticks, gloves, pants and adidas training camp jerseys – will be available from Rinkside Reserve.

Paid parking in the Kiel Garage and surrounding parking lots will be available on Saturday throughout the duration of the sale.

Full season ticket holders can get early access to the sale on Friday, May 30 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and complimentary parking will be available Friday evening in the Kiel Garage.

Fans interested in securing season tickets for the 2025-26 season will be able to visit with Blues representatives during Open House from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. Fans can view available seating locations and get behind-the-scenes tours of premium locations and suites at Enterprise Center. A limited number of locker room tours will be available to fans attending Open House. Click here to RSVP for Open House