Blues sign Hofer to 2-year extension

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Joel Hofer to a two-year contract extension worth $6.8 million ($3.4 million annual average value).

Hofer, 24, appeared in 31 regular-season games for the Blues last season, posting a 16-8-3 record along with a .904 save percentage, one shutout, and a career-best 2.64 goals-against average.

Overall, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has played in 69 regular-season games with the Blues, tallying a 35-22-5 record. His .909 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average across the past two seasons shares eighth and 12th, respectively, amongst all NHL goaltenders (min. 60 games played).

Hofer was originally drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, No. 107 overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

