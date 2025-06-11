Dvorsky named to AHL Top Prospects team

GettyImages-2206600902
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Dalibor Dvorsky has been named to the American Hockey League's 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team, representing players projected to be the best future NHLers.

Three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender are selected for the honor by the AHL's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers.

The 19-year-old Dvorsky is coming off a standout rookie season in Springfield, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists in 61 games for the Thunderbirds, the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. The Zvolen, Slovakia native tied for second among all AHL rookies with 10 power-play goals and earned a selection to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in February.

Dvorsky was a first-round choice (10th overall) by St. Louis in the 2023 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the Blues on March 23 vs. Nashville. He suited up in two total games for the Blues this season.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and they must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the NHL during 2024-25.

2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team

  • Forward Dalibor Dvorsky (Springfield Thunderbirds)
  • Forward Konsta Helenius (Rochester Americans)
  • Forward Bradly Nadeau (Chicago Wolves)
  • Defenseman Logan Mailloux (Laval Rocket)
  • Defenseman Scott Morrow (Chicago Wolves)
  • Goaltender Jet Greaves (Cleveland Monsters)

News Feed

Blues have 3 picks at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Sundqvist, Blues help with tornado relief efforts

Armstrong open to Faksa returning to Blues next season

Pekarcik helps lead Moncton to QMJHL championship

Summer Sale set for May 31 at Enterprise Center

Fowler open to staying with Blues "as long as they'd like"

Snuggerud backs up hype with arrival to Blues

Blues prospects prove the future is bright

Blues partner with Morgan & Morgan on Greatest Assist Program

4 Blues headed to World Championship

Tucker injury did not require surgery

Holloway "will be 100%" for training camp

Jets rally late in 3rd, defeat Blues in Game 7 on Lowry's 2OT goal

Blues get 4 goals in 2nd period, force Game 7 against Jets in Western Conference 1st Round

Cranley signs one-year, two-way extension

Connor, Jets push Blues to brink with Game 5 win in Western 1st Round

Tucker labeled day-to-day with injury