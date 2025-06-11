Dvorsky named to AHL Top Prospects team

Dalibor Dvorsky has been named to the American Hockey League's 2024-25 AHL Top Prospects Team, representing players projected to be the best future NHLers.

Three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender are selected for the honor by the AHL's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers.

The 19-year-old Dvorsky is coming off a standout rookie season in Springfield, scoring 21 goals and adding 24 assists in 61 games for the Thunderbirds, the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. The Zvolen, Slovakia native tied for second among all AHL rookies with 10 power-play goals and earned a selection to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in February.

Dvorsky was a first-round choice (10th overall) by St. Louis in the 2023 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the Blues on March 23 vs. Nashville. He suited up in two total games for the Blues this season.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and they must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the NHL during 2024-25.

