Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

The St. Louis Blues are celebrating Pride Month this June!

On Sunday, June 29, the celebration will culminate with Blues hockey personnel and alumni, Louie, Blue Crew, and front office staff for the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center, and Stifel Theatre participating in the STL Grand Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.

In addition to the parade, the front office staff will have several opportunities to participate in Pride Month festivities. Staff will host training sessions on the LGBTQIA+ community and allyship, have the chance to network with other LGBTQIA+ employee groups in St. Louis, attend a guided tour through The Missouri History Museum’s Gateway to Pride exhibit, and volunteer their time with Food Outreach, who provide medically tailored meals and nutritional support to individuals facing food insecurity and a diagnosis of HIV or cancer.

Pride Month is part of the NHL's year-round Hockey is for Everyone initiative, which aims to make the game more inclusive to everyone regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation or socio-economic status.

“Building a workplace and community rooted in inclusion and respect is a core value of the St. Louis Blues,” said Jamie Sackman, Blues Chief People Officer. “We’re dedicated to creating a space where every individual—whether an employee or a fan—feels seen, valued, and celebrated for who they are. Pride Month is a powerful reminder of the importance of stepping beyond our walls and standing alongside the community. We’re proud to once again take part in the Pride Parade and honor the diverse voices that make our city vibrant and the Blues family strong.”

The Blues host an annual Pride Night during the NHL season and were one of the League's first teams to do so back in 2017. The most recent event took place on Jan. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks. The event features a special theme ticket giveaway, each including a $5 donation. Nearly $15,000 was raised and was split between You Can Play and Pride STL. More funds were raised through the sale of mystery pucks that benefitted You Can Play and PrideSTL. Additionally, representatives from The Missouri History Museum and PFLAG were onsite to speak with fans and distribute educational materials. Pride tape was also provided, and was utilized by a number of players during on-ice warm ups.

Beyond Pride Night, the Blues have relationships with organizations such as SQSH, Safe Zone, PROMO, MTUG, and PFLAG. The Blues also feature one of the most robust LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Groups in the NHL, developing informational programming and activities to promote inclusion on a year-round basis.