Sundqvist, Blues help with tornado relief efforts

Volunteers from the Blues front office staff helped with debris clean up, supply drives

sundqvist_tornado1
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Oskar Sundqvist, his wife, Blake, President Chris Zimmerman and members of the St. Louis Blues front office staff were out in the community throughout the week helping with tornado relief efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas in the city.

Volunteer efforts included debris clean up, organizing donation items and giving supplies to those in need.

“You do whatever you can to help, and if there’s an opportunity, myself and Blake are always willing to do as much as we can,” Sundqvist told stlouisblues.com. “It’s really important for us to be out here.”

According to media reports, five people were confirmed dead and 40 more were injured by a tornado that impacted St. Louis last week. The National Weather Service estimated the tornado traveled more than 23 miles on the ground, stretching from Clayton and Richmond Heights and continuing through Forest Park, North St. Louis and to Granite City in Illinois.

The storm certainly hit close to home for Sundqvist, who has made his home in St. Louis.

“It was a scary Friday afternoon, and when you see all the pictures afterwards, they’re devastating,” Sundqvist said. “Seeing those pictures, you’re thinking of other families that are in need right now.”

Fans looking to get involved can find volunteer opportunities through the United Way at STLvolunteer.org. The Blues are also hosting an online auction at blues.givesmart.com through 9 p.m. on Thursday, and a 50/50 auction through May 27. Proceeds from both initiatives will benefit relief efforts in St. Louis through the American Red Cross and United Way.

tornado_relief3
tornado_relief2

