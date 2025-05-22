Sundqvist, Blues help with tornado relief efforts

Oskar Sundqvist, his wife, Blake, President Chris Zimmerman and members of the St. Louis Blues front office staff were out in the community throughout the week helping with tornado relief efforts in some of the hardest-hit areas in the city.

Volunteer efforts included debris clean up, organizing donation items and giving supplies to those in need.

“You do whatever you can to help, and if there’s an opportunity, myself and Blake are always willing to do as much as we can,” Sundqvist told stlouisblues.com. “It’s really important for us to be out here.”

According to media reports, five people were confirmed dead and 40 more were injured by a tornado that impacted St. Louis last week. The National Weather Service estimated the tornado traveled more than 23 miles on the ground, stretching from Clayton and Richmond Heights and continuing through Forest Park, North St. Louis and to Granite City in Illinois.