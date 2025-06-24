Blues unveil new primary uniforms inspired by Winter Classic jerseys

The St. Louis Blues unveiled new primary home and away uniforms featuring modernized versions of the team’s heritage color palette and iconic Blue Note logo as part of an overall brand evolution announced today. Inspired by the classic uniforms worn by the Blues upon their inception in 1967, the fan-favorite Blues brand identity and logo have been emboldened for a new era. The club also introduced new design elements including wordmarks, brand font, and secondary and tertiary marks highlighting the shared cultural influences of St. Louis and the Blues.

“The heritage jersey reflects the rich, compelling history of the St. Louis Blues, and it is one of the most classic jerseys in the National Hockey League,” said Tom Stillman, Blues Chairman. “The response of Blues fans to this jersey has been overwhelming, and we are pleased to share the updated versions with our supporters everywhere.”

“Evolving one of the most iconic marks in our sport was a responsibility our brand team and equipment staff undertook with great pride over years of collaboration,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “Playing in three Winter Classics gave us the opportunity to explore elements of our past that produced remarkable designs, validating the strong affinity for heritage blue becoming our primary team color shared by our fans and players. The evolution of the Blue Note, and development of additional brand marks, provides our fans new ways to express and celebrate their support for the St. Louis Blues.”

As part of the announcement, the Blues unveiled a launch video and brand assets that provide featured imagery and additional details on all the design elements of the Blues new uniforms and comprehensive brand evolution, including: