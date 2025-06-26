Nikki Glaser to reveal first-round pick at NHL Draft

Nikki Glaser will reveal the St. Louis Blues' first-round draft selection live at Enterprise Center on Friday night.

The Blues currently have 3 picks at the 2025 NHL Draft, which will take place with Round 1 on Friday, June 27 (6 p.m. CT, ESPN, ESPN+) and Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 28 (11 a.m. CT, NHL Network, ESPN+). The club is expected to pick at No. 19 overall.

Glaser is a stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster and TV host that has appeared in films such as Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, competed on Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, hosted shows such as Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and Blind Date and was also the first solo female host of the Golden Globe Awards.

Although born in Cincinnati, Glaser spend most of her childhood in Kirkwood, MO.