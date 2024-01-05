Thomas to represent Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Robert Thomas will represent the St. Louis Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Thomas, who will be making his first-ever NHL All-Star appearance, will participate in the NHL All-Star Skills event on Feb. 2 (6 p.m. CT, ESPN) and in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3 (2 p.m. CT, ABC).

“It’s pretty exciting, especially for it being in Toronto, my hometown,” Thomas told stlouisblues.com. “To be able to play there in front of your friends and family, they’re all so excited, so it’s really exciting stuff. It could have been a lot of people on this team [going to the All-Star Game], and I wouldn’t be here without those guys helping me this year, so it’s pretty exciting.”

“It’s well deserved,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister added. “He’s been an outstanding player since I’ve come in here, but certainly for the first half of the season, he’s been a catalyst for this team on both ends of the ice. He’s had tough matchups every night, has played very well, and he has thrived in that role. I’ve said this before, but moving forward here he’s going to be a superstar in this League, and he’s going to be a big important part of this organization and team moving forward to have success.”

Through 36 games this season, Thomas leads the Blues in goals (15), assists (24), points (39) and plus/minus (+12).