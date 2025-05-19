Pekarcik helps lead Moncton to QMJHL championship

Juraj Pekarcik is a QMJHL champion!

The St. Louis Blues prospect helped lead his Moncton Wildcats squad on a dominant playoff run that ended with the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as League champions.

The team clinched the title Monday with a 3-2 win and 4-2 series win against the Rimouski Oceanic. Moncton dropped just three games in the entire postseason with two series sweeps en route to the title.

Pekarcik was a big part of that dominance as he registered nine goals and 21 points in 19 games, including an assist in the clinching game. The forward finishes the playoffs tied for third in goals and fifth in points among all players.

The 19-year-old was originally selected by the Blues in the third round, 76th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. He posted 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 53 regular-season games this year - his first in the QMJHL - to finish second on the team in scoring.

Pekarcik and the Wildcats will now move on to compete for the Memorial Cup, the most-coveted trophy in junior hockey. The tournament runs May 22-June 1 in Rimouski and features the champions of the QMJHL, OHL and WHL competing against each other and a host team. Fans can follow along here.

The Memorial Cup was previously won in 2023 by current Blues forward Zack Bolduc.