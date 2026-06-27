Blues acquire Carlo in trade with Maple Leafs

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Brandon Carlo from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for picks No. 73 and 76 in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Carlo, 29, dressed in 55 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season, posting seven assists and 37 penalty minutes.

Drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Colorado Springs, Colorado native is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons, including stints with the Maple Leafs and Bruins.

Overall, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound defenseman has totaled 119 points (29 goals, 90 assists), 381 penalty minutes, and a +137 rating in 692 career regular-season games.

Carlo has also recorded 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and 42 penalty minutes in 85 career postseason games.