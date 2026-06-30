Blues make qualifying offers to 2 RFAs

Jonathan Drouin has been placed on waivers for purpose of contract buyout

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the team has tendered qualifying offers to forward Connor McMichael and defenseman Leo Loof. 

In addition, the Blues placed forward Jonathan Drouin on waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

McMichael, 25, was recently acquired via trade from the Washington Capitals on June 23. Last season, he appeared in 78 regular-season games for the Capitals, recording 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) and 30 penalty minutes. Overall, the Ajax, Ontario, native has totaled 154 points (67 goals, 87 assists) and 130 penalty minutes in 315 career regular-season games. McMichael was drafted by the Capitals in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Loof, 24, was drafted by the Blues in the third round, 88th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.  Last season, he recorded six points (two goals, four assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 47 regular-season games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.  Overall, the Karlstad, Sweden, native has tallied 30 points (two goals, 28 assists) and 122 penalty minutes in 168 career AHL regular-season games.  

Drouin, 31, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the New York Islanders on March 6, 2026. He appeared in nine regular-season games with the team last season, posting three points (one goal, two assists).  Overall, the Sainte-Agathe, Quebec, native has played in 671 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 398 points (111 goals, 287 assists) and 238 penalty minutes.

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