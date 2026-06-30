Steen named 12th GM in Blues history

Doug Armstrong moves solely to President of Hockey Operations role

steen_pressconference2
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman and President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong introduced Alexander Steen as the 12th general manager in franchise history during a press conference at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Steen, 42, has spent the last two seasons with the Blues as the special assistant to the general manager, where he has been closely involved with the day-to-day decision making regarding all aspects of the hockey operations department.

As a player, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native enjoyed a 15-year career, where he appeared in 1,018 regular-season games, recording 622 points (245 goals, 377 assists). Steen spent 12 seasons with the Blues and appeared in all 26 postseason games in 2019, helping the Blues capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Armstrong, 61, moves solely to the role of president of hockey operations after 16 seasons as the Blues general manager, the longest tenured GM in franchise history. In his new role, Armstrong will oversee the strategic direction of the team’s hockey operations department. During his tenure as the Blues GM, Armstrong complied a record of 682-427-132 in 1,241 regular-season games. His number of games as the Blues GM, as well as his wins, are the most in franchise history. His 682 wins as the Blues GM share the 12th most in NHL history for a general manager with one franchise. As a general manager in the NHL, Armstrong recorded 892 wins, the 9th most in NHL history, and served 1,618 career regular-season games as a GM, the 15th most in NHL history. Armstrong led the Blues to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019.

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