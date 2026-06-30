Steen named 12th GM in Blues history

St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman and President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong introduced Alexander Steen as the 12th general manager in franchise history during a press conference at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Steen, 42, has spent the last two seasons with the Blues as the special assistant to the general manager, where he has been closely involved with the day-to-day decision making regarding all aspects of the hockey operations department.

As a player, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native enjoyed a 15-year career, where he appeared in 1,018 regular-season games, recording 622 points (245 goals, 377 assists). Steen spent 12 seasons with the Blues and appeared in all 26 postseason games in 2019, helping the Blues capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.