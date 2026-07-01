Blues sign Berggren to one-year extension

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today the team has signed forward Jonatan Berggren to a one-year contract extension worth $2 million.

Berggren was originally claimed off waivers by the Blues on Dec. 16, 2025.

Berggren, 25, appeared in 36 games for the Blues last season, recording 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and six penalty minutes. He also dressed in 15 games for the Detroit Red Wings, posting six points (two goals, four assists) and six penalty minutes.

Overall, the Uppsala, Sweden, native has played in 205 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 80 points (37 goals, 43 assists) and 44 penalty minutes. Berggren was drafted by the Red Wings in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.