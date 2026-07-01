Blues sign Johnston to 3-year contract

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today that the team has signed forward Ross Johnston to a three-year contract worth $6 million ($2 million AAV).

Johnston, 32, has spent the past three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, including 2025-26, when he logged a career-high 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and 107 penalty minutes in 62 regular-season games. He also recorded four penalty minutes in five postseason appearances. 

Overall, the 6-foot-5, 232-pound native of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, has appeared in 307 career regular-season games, including stints with the New York Islanders and the Ducks, tallying 46 points (14 goals, 32 assists) and 579 penalty minutes.

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